98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can I Turn Down A Hug From Someone Who Has A Runny Nose?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about hugging and running noses.

Hi Jaime, my name is Tori, and I’m a really big fan of the show and was hoping I could bounce something off of you this morning. So I’m vaccinated and so is most of my family except for my one aunt who refuses to get the jab. I say to each his own, if she doesn’t want to get vaccinated that’s her business but it comes with some cache, like if I see her and she has a runny nose she shouldn’t be offended if I don’t want to give her a hug, which is exactly what happened. She went in for a hug yesterday and I pulled away. She told me that her runny nose is from allergies, which they may be but how do I know for sure if she also refuses to get a COVID test. Now she’s mad at me and my mom said I was a little rude and could have handled it better. What do you and everyone else listening to the show think? Shouldn’t I have the right to not hug someone I know isn’t vaccinated and has a runny nose? Thanks Jaime. ~ Tori

I’m with Tori all the way. I’m very careful about that stuff. I am a big hugger, but obviously Covid forced me to change my habits a bit. I am still a hugger but I do always ask if someone is vaxxed first. They don ‘t have to answer but that means no hug, which is fine. I think Tori did the right thing.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.