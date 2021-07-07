98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can I Say No To Being In My Friend’s Second Wedding?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tristan. He wants to know if he can miss out on his best friend’s wedding for money reasons.

Hi Jaime I’m emailing you this morning because of my best friend, who is about to get married for the second time. He is having a giant wedding and I don’t know why. I was in his wedding party 12 years ago for his first wedding that had over 150 people and cost all of us a small fortune but I was happy to do it at the time. Now he’s divorced and getting married again and this wedding is even bigger. He wants me in his wedding party again and to have a bachelor party again like he has never done any of this before. I know three other friends of ours that are not happy about it either. I don’t want to go to a bachelor party and I don’t want to give him a big wedding gift, and I don’t even want to be in the wedding if it means spending tons of money again. My wife and I live on a budget. Should I have to do all of this all over again? I don’t want to mean but I think this is crazy. Help me out. Thanks ~ Tristan.

Wow, well, I mean, I guess you can have whatever size wedding you want, right, whether it’s your first or second or whatever. That being said, asking friends to go crazy and pay lots of money for a second time is a little over the top in my opinion. If I were Tristan, maybe I would tell his friend, I’ll stand up for you at your wedding, but I’m out for all the other stuff. But that’s just me.

