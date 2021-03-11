98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can A Woman Ask Out A Man Who’s Working On Her Home?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen. It’s an interesting question. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m so hoping you can use this as your dilemma. I’ve seen a guy doing construction work in my apartment building since I’m home during the day working, and I think he’s cute. Can you still approach someone you don’t really know that you might want to go out with (not because of COVID, more because of increased focus on harassment, etc. in society)? If the roles were reversed and he asked me out, people would say he’s a creep. Is it then wrong of me to just give him my number? Otherwise the only way to meet people now is through dating apps. I hope you can use this. Thanks Jaime ~ Maureen

Well Maureen has a good point about harassment, etc, but I don’t think it’s wrong to ask someone out. As long as you back off if the person says no, then I think asking out is just fine. So I think Maureen should go for it.

