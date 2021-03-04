98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can A Man Tell His Girlfriend NOT To Get A Face Lift?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jim and is about who gets to make certain decisions in a relationship. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime, My name is Jim and I’m a long time listener and big fan of your show. You help get me and my family going each morning and you’re always so upbeat. Anyway, I’m emailing you because my girlfriend of about a year told me that she wants to have some work done, you know plastic surgery. She came into a little money when her grandma passed away recently and this is how she wants to spend most of it. Specifically she wants a face lift. We’re both in our late 40’s. We’re both divorced with kids and we’ve both lived a life. Now we’ve come together and I love her just the way she is. She looks great to me and I’m not just saying that. I don’t understand why she’d want to leave her wrinkles behind; I think she reads too many celebrity magazines or something. So how do I tell her how I feel with out really upsetting her? Do I even have any right to tell her she shouldn’t get any work done? Hope you can help Jaime. Thanks so much and again, love listening every morning ~ Jim

Well, here’s the thing. Jim sounds like a great guy and I think it’s great that Jim loves his girlfriend for who she is, but if she wants to get a facelift, I think it’s her decision. I think he can tell her how he feels, gently, but also be okay with whatever she decides. I don’t think he really gets a say in this particular decision. That’s just my opinion though.

What do you think? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.