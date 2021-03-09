98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can A Couple Tell You To Wear A Wig To Their Wedding?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carolyn and has to do with baldness, weddings and friendship. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Carolyn, and I have a true dilemma. I recently had my head shaved to raise money for a cancer charity. I did it happily and quite honestly, I now like the way I look with no hair, so I’ve been keeping it bald for about a month now. I’ve been invited to my friend Sharon’s wedding. Sharon is a good friend…not a best friend, but a good friend. Anyway, she of course knew about my having my head shaved, but she assumed I would grow it back and it would be a certain length for the wedding which is coming up in two months. Since she found out I plan on keeping it this way, she has asked me to wear a wig to her wedding. Now I’m not in the wedding party, I’m just a guest, but she doesn’t want her big day being upstaged by people continually asking me if I’m sick or why my head is bald. I think this is ridiculous but she’s asked several times. What would you do? Should I wear the wig or just bail on the wedding all together? Hope you can help. Thanks so much ~ Carolyn

Well I think Carolyn’s friend is being incredibly insulting. If it was me, I would say to her friend Sharon, if you want me at your wedding, you get me like this or I’ll happily stay home. I think the bride is being rude in this case.

