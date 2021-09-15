98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Bride Told Guests They Couldn’t Post Pics of The Wedding!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carol. It’s about weddings and photos.

Hi Jaime. I went to a wedding recently and I was very upset about something that happened. I think this is a good dilemma. We were all excited to go to my cousins wedding. It was a big one with about 150 guests. She was supposed to get married last year and postponed due to Covid. Anyway, after the ceremony, and after we had all taken lots of pictures, at the start of the reception, the Bride made an announcement. She asked that we not post any pictures on any social media of the wedding or the reception. Now several of us had already posted some pics from the ceremony. She was furious when we told her that. She said she wanted control over what pictures were out on social media. I think this is ridiculous. When you have a wedding that big, there’s no way to control who will post what. If it meant that much to her, she should have asked us all to turn our phones or cameras off. She didn’t. So while she was furious, I didn’t take down the pictures that I posted. I just didn’t post anymore after that. I think this is going too far. What do you think? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Carol

Well, I think it’s being a bit of a control freak, but it is her wedding. On the other hand, the truth is you can’t control what other people are going to do. The best you can do is ask and then whatever happens happens. I would have honored her request, but I understand why others wouldn’t.

