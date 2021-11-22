98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Assigned Seating on Thanksgiving?? Yes or No??

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s social dilemma has to do with Thanksgiving and where everyone sits. We used to have these kinds of arguments back when we were kids and had 17 people at the house for the holiday. This is what Carrie Ann wrote:

Hi Jaime: I’m hoping you won’t think this is too silly for your social dilemma but it’s an issue in my family and Thanksgiving is less than a week away and I’m hoping you can use this before this Thursday. Last year, my husband had a fit because my cousin took a seat at the head of the table where my husband ALWAYS sits. He gets into the whole “I’m head of the household” thing and taking charge by always being the one to carve the turkey. Kind of like Clark Griswold in that National Lampoon movie. . . . To avoid a scene last year, I finally convinced my husband to just take a different seat but he was clearly annoyed the whole day. This year he informed me we are going to have “assigned seating” with place cards and he plans to strictly enforce it. I get him being upset but this seems to be a little extreme. These are our friends and family for cryin’ out loud! Could you ask if anyone else ever does this or has my guy lost his mind? I’ll be listening Jaime. Thanks so much ~ Carrie Ann

Well, I’m a big believer in letting everyone sit where they want to. At my house back in the day, people would be upset if they were put at the “kids table” So I started sitting at the kids table to avoid the drama. But that’s just me. Some people are serious about where they sit because it’s part of the tradition.

