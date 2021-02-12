98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are Your Christmas Lights Still Up and On? Is That Okay?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came about because of something that I’m still doing, and so are several people in my neighborhood, and people I see on my way to work every day.

I still have my Christmas lights up. So do my neighbors Lisa and Kevin across the street, and my neighbors Lisa and Mike next door to me. And we light them up every single night. All three of us have them shining brightly. And we all love it. There is one more house down the street that does it too. And, on my way to work there are about four houses that have their lights turned on and I love seeing them.

I know we’re close to Valentine’s Day, and Christmas lights are usually down long before now, but this year feels like it’s okay. So we’ve all kept them up and it makes us all happy. Oh sure we’ve heard the gossip from other neighbors who can’t believe we’re doing it, but it doesn’t bother us. It’s bringing a little bit of joy to our little part of the neighborhood.

