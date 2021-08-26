98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are You Uncomfortable Shaking Hands or Hugging a Stranger?

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, left, and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora shake hands before Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series in Boston. Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that Detroit is not ruling out the possibility of hiring A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora for its managerial vacancy. Hinch and Cora were suspended this season for their roles in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tim. I think it’s something we can all relate to.

Hi Jaime. Dilemma time. The other day I was introduced to a woman at a family party who was an in-law’s in-law and we shook hands to say hello. I am still a little uncomfortable shaking hands, but I did it. A few hours later when saying goodbye, and she had a few drinks in her, she came over and gave me a hug goodbye, which was a little awkward because I balked on it when she went for the initial hug. I find even though I’m fully vaccinated I’m still a little cautious when hugging people and shaking hands with people I don’t know. ·Are you still cautious when it comes to hugging and hand shaking even though you’re vaccinated? Thanks Jaime ~ Tim

Well, this is interesting. I found I had this same situation. I recently met some big wigs in the company who were here for a visit. Trying to be professional I went to shake their hands. Both did so, but after I did it, I thought, what did I do?!?! And I said that to them. They were fine with it, but it made me think about it. And I’m not sure how I feel about hugging right now. At work, it’s frowned upon, which I completely understand.

So what about you? Are you okay shaking hands and hugging people you don’t know, or are you still sensitive to it. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.