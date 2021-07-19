98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are You So Bad At Parallel Parking That You Make Friends or Family Members Park for You?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Scott. He wants to know if his wife refusing to parallel park is unusual.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a question or dilemma. My wife is a good driver but not a good parker. Sometimes when she drives us somewhere like the mall, I have to switch spots with her to parallel park. She’s just bad at judging the angles of the car when backing in or even pulling in sideways to a spot. Her friends even have to take over for her when they all go out and she drives, which is often because she doesn’t drink at all and is the designated driver. I keep telling her I’ll teach her, but she honestly believes she can’t do it…not matter what. Am I the only one who deals with this? Do you know someone who can’t parallel park so you park their car for them? Thanks Jaime ~ Scott.

Well, I have a friend who has a hard time parallel parking. I’ve helped her out in the past. I think at this point, she’s just intimidated by it and is afraid she’ll hit someone.

