98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are You Ready to Be In A Big Crowd For the Fourth of July?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bernie. He wants to know if he should go to a party this big.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I hope you can use it before the Fourth of July. My brother is having a big gathering at his house for the Fourth of July. Probably about 75 people will be heading over. He has a big backyard with a nice view of the Empire State Plaza, so we’ll have a barbecue, swim, play games and of course, at night watch the fireworks display. He says it’s a great way for friends and family to finally be back together post Covid. The only thing is, I’m not quite ready to be in a crowd that big yet. It sounds great, but I know with that many people around, I’ll get anxious. Yes, I’m vaccinated, and I believe most of the people coming to the party will be too, but it’s still hard for me to get past my anxiousness about being in a crowd that big. I don’t want to hurt my brother’s feelings, but I think I would be happier if I just stayed home. Do you think I’m overreacting? Should I go to the party? Thanks for your help, I’ll be listening.

~ Bernie

Well, I understand how Bernie feels. I admit I’m working on getting back into a crowd again too. I feel much more comfortable outside though, so for that reason, I would feel okay going to that party, but that’s just me.

What do you think? Do you understand how Bernie feels? Do you have any of the same anxieties, or are you ready to jump in with both feet? Let’s help Bernie out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.