98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are you handing out candy on Halloween?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Angie and it’s truly a tough one. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime, I’m having a Halloween problem and I’m hoping to get some good advice. I recently remarried and my stepkids are 7 and 9. Prime trick or treating ages. Unfortunately, this pandemic is making everything very difficult. My kids are doing distance learning for the foreseeable future and I’m not comfortable taking them trick or treating, so we told them we’re not going trick or treating. Nor are we handing out candy Saturday. I just don’t feel comfortable with it. I know you talked about trying to find a safe way to do it but I don’t think it’s possible. I talked to a few of my neighbors and they told me they’re planning on Halloween as usual. They’re handing out candy. I thought we’d be a united front, but it looks like no. And now my kids are very mad at me because they know the neighbors will have candy. I’m just curious to know from you and your listeners; is anybody with me? We’re in the midst of a pandemic people. Mask up. Stay in. Wash your hands. And don’t go trick or treating!!! Thanks, ~ Angie.

Jaime said, “I understand how Angie feels, but I’m still trying to figure out a safe way to hand out candy to the kids. I’m thinking I’ll sit in the driveway with a table. I’ll be masked up and six feet back from it and kids can take a piece of candy from the table. That’s my idea anyway. I just hate the idea of kids not being able to enjoy the holiday.”

What about you? Will you be handing out candy? Will you take kids or grandkids out? Let’s help out Angie.

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES