98.3 TRY social dilemma: Are You Comfortable Going Out to Eat Alone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Jamie. A different Jamie and it’s about eating out.

Hi Jaime. I have a routine that I do whenever I’m having a stressful day. My routine had to stop for awhile during the worst of Covid, but I’m back to doing it now. I like to take myself out to eat….alone. Many people don’t understand this. Friends and several family members always say if you’re stressed out, wouldn’t you rather be out with a friend or someone who you love and who loves you to help work through the stress? Sure, sometimes that works, but then there are those times that I just don’t want to talk with anyone and I just want to process things in my own head. So I’ll go out to eat somewhere that I enjoy and I usually find that by the end of the meal, I have actually worked some things out in my mind, feeling less stressed. And if that doesn’t work, at least I’ve eaten a really good meal 🙂 It works for me. But I know a lot of people that would never go out to eat alone. My sister for instance gets so uncomfortable just thinking about it. She even feels uncomfortable if she sees someone else eating alone. I have a friend who has an anxiety attack just thinking about it. She’s 54 and has never gone out to eat alone. So I wanted to ask. Do other people like to go out to eat alone? Are more people okay with it, or are more people uncomfortable? I can’t wait to hear. Thanks Jaime ~ Jamie

Well, Jamie and I share more than a name. I also enjoy going out to eat alone. Sometimes on Friday after a long week, I take myself out to lunch. I have no problem with it at all, so I understand how Jamie (the other one) feels.

What about you? Do you ever go out to eat alone? Or is that out of your comfort zone? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.