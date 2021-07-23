98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are You Annoyed By “Pay It Forward” Lines At Coffee Shops?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tara. She wants to know if she should have done the “pay it forward” in line.

Hey Jaime. I hope I don’t sound like well, the word that rhymes with witch, but I really want you to use this as a social dilemma. I was in line at the Starbucks drive thru, and the person ahead of me paid it forward for me. My order was ten bucks. However, then I felt pressured to pay it forward to the person behind me, but that person’s order was THIRTY dollars. I felt like I was bullied into spending more money than I wanted to spend. It’s like peer pressure all over again. I’m really not an unkind person but I really don’t like this whole pay it forward thing, especially in the Starbucks line. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. Please use this so I can find others like me. Thanks so much ~ Tara

Well, I hate to be disagreeable, but I love the pay it forward thing. I really do. When it happens to me it’s such a pleasant surprise and makes me feel good all day. And I love doing it for others. I understand being on a budget, so I would have just said, please put this ten bucks towards the persons behind me bill. But that’s just me.

What do you think of paying it forward? Do you feel bullied and peer pressured when it happens to you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.