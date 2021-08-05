98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are Four Day Work Weeks Better Than Vacations?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kathryn, and it’s about something her employer is trying to implement.

Hi Jaime. I’m having a very real conversation at work and with my husband about something my employer is trying to put into practice. He wants all of us to work just four day work weeks, only eight hours a day, but then take no vacation. I know that comes out to quite a few more days off than we would normally get for vacation but we would never be able to take a week off to go away somewhere. Our “vacations” would all have to fit into three day weekends. He said we could take other days off but they would be with no pay. And of course, we would still get sick time. Most of the people in the office are all for this, but I am not. They don’t understand why I wouldn’t want to have an extra day off every single week. But I like going on vacation and travelling and you wouldn’t really be able to do that in this situation. The thing is he says he won’t put it into practice unless it’s unanimous and I’m the only hold out. Do you think I’m wrong for still wanting to take regular vacations? I know I’d be losing out on a lot more time off, but I would miss my trips. Now my coworkers are a bit upset with me. What do you think? Should I go along with them or stand my ground. Thanks for the advice ~ Kathryn

Wow, that’s a tough one. I mean it is a lot more days off working a four day week, and knowing you had a three day weekend every single week sounds really good. But I too would miss the chance to go away for a week. I hate to say it but I think I’m with Kathryn on this one.

