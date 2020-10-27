98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are dinner and supper the same meal?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nicole. It’s about the meal you eat in the evening. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime, I had a conversation with some friends of mine last weekend, and I’m wondering how other people feel about this. We were talking about the last meal you have every day. I grew up calling it supper. But of course, as I got older and met other people, I realized that a lot of people call it dinner, not supper. So now I call it dinner too, when I ‘m going out. But if I’m at home, I still say I’m making supper. My point is, I believe they are the same thing. But one of my friends who grew up in the Midwest told me that they are not the same thing. She said that dinner is actually what midwesterners call your midday meal, like lunch, and supper is what you eat as the last meal of the day. He said in the midwest, dinner is around 1 in the afternoon and is the biggest meal of the day and then at night you have a light supper before bedtime. I said here in the Northeast, all of our meals are big but I digress. I said here, supper and dinner are interchangeable. At least that’s what I think. While I grew up saying supper, I say dinner more often now. What about you? What term do you use for the last meal of the day, and do you think both of those words mean the same thing? I think this is a cool conversation and we’ll all be listening. Thanks Jaime, ~ Nicole.

Jaime said, “Well, I guess I’m with Nicole. I usually say dinner, but there have been times in my life that I’ve said supper, and yes, I believe they are both the same thing. I’ve never heard the midwestern concept.”

So what do you think? Are dinner and supper the same meal?

