98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Am I Obligated To Send Cards To Everyone Who Sends Me One?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lauren. It’s about sending holiday cards. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime, this is Lauren and I’m emailing you this morning in hopes you can discuss the whole Christmas/Holiday card phenomenon that is happening in modern day suburbia. Anyone with friends and family that has kids knows what I’m talking about. As soon as December hits you start to receive Holiday cards from everyone you’ve ever met. I recently had my first child and my husband, and I made a holiday card and sent them out. But now I’m getting cards from people who I didn’t send one to and I’m feeling pressured to order more cards and send them out. Should I have to do that? Is it rude to not send someone a holiday card that sent me one? I’m getting cards from parents I’ve met from my daughter’s day care. I didn’t know that this was a thing. I feel like the card list is going to get bigger and bigger as my daughter gets older, or I have more kids. What’s the Christmas/Holiday card protocol? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Lauren

I don’t think you should be obligated to send any Christmas cards. That’s my take. I had friends that would say to me “if I don’t get a card from so and so, they’re off my list.” That doesn’t seem very Christmassy to me. You should send cards because you want to, not because you have to. That’s just what I think though.

