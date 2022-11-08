$96 million has been made available to improve safety at nonprofit organizations at risk of hate crimes and attacks.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nonprofit organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission may now apply for $50 million to strengthen safety and security measures. Nonprofit organizations that previously received grants can apply for new security funding.

In addition, $46 million in federal funding has been made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 240 nonprofit organizations that face an increased risk of a terrorist attack. These funds will be allocated through two separate awards – $38.9 million for organizations in the New York City Metro Area, and $7.2 million for organizations in the rest of the state.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services will accept applications for up to $50,000 per project. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2023, and each eligible organization may submit up to three applications. Separate applications can be submitted for up to $50,000 for cybersecurity projects.

To date, $83.1 million has been awarded to more than 600 nonprofit organizations. For more information on eligibility requirements, instructions, and guidelines, click here.