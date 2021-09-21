95 new positive cases in Albany’s Sept. 21 COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, September 20, 70.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.9%.

More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 28,088 to date, with 95 new positive cases identified since Monday, September 20. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 86.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is down to 4.5%, and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 3.9%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 28 had close contacts to positive cases, 59 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, five reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 536 active cases in the county, up from 496 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,119 from 1,126. So far 88,135 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,552 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 46 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Monday, September 20, and 40 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of two. There are currently ten patients in ICU’s, up from nine Monday, September 20. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID steadily rise over the last week, and the last time we had 40 people in the hospital at one time was back on March 5. And the latest data is showing that among those hospitalized, 70% are not vaccinated, 5% are partially vaccinated and 25% are fully vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy.

“On the brighter side of things, we’ve hit another milestone in Albany County, as more than 200,000 of our residents are now fully vaccinated. It’s critical that we continue to build on this momentum and have even more people get vaccinated so we can protect our community by reaching herd immunity,” he continued.

Between September 12 and September 18, a total of 568 new COVID infections were identified by the Albany County Health Department. Of those analyzed, 243 were fully vaccinated, 281 were not and for 44 cases, the vaccination status was unknown or the individual declined to respond. Vaccine status is self-reported by the individual case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine administration and onset of illness. This data is provisional and subject to change as additional information is received.