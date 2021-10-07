95 new Covid cases and 1 new death in Albany County’s Thursday, October 7 COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, October 6, 71.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 29,421 to date, with 95 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 82. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.5% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 21 had close contacts to positive cases, 70 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 525 active cases in the county, up from 520 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 812 from 770. So far 92,067 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,896 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 89 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Wednesday, October 6, and there is now a total of 40 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of five. 11 of those patients remain in ICU’s, unchanged from Wednesday, October 6. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 408 since the outbreak began.

“While our average percent positive rates have steadily declined over the last three weeks from a recent high of 4.8%, we’re still seeing far too many residents in the hospital with COVID right now, including two people who are younger than 25 years old. And sadly, another county resident has lost their life to complications from the virus. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We all need to be cautious with how the continued spread of the virus is impacting not only unvaccinated individuals and those with weakened immune systems, but our hospital system as well, especially as we continue to deal with a healthcare worker shortage. Please do your part by getting the shot if you haven’t yet, and wear a mask indoors whenever possible,” he continued.