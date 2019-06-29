92-year-old World War II veteran and current mayor gets honorary high school diploma 76 years later

Frank Leak, the 92-year-old mayor of the Village of Colonie, experienced a moment Friday night he had been waiting most of his life for: walking across the stage at graduation.

Leak was drafted into the Navy out of high school to fight on the Pacific front during World War II, leaving before his graduation ceremony. His diploma was lost over the years.

In addition to serving his country, Leak serves his local community as well, running an outreach program for students in need at South Colonie High School.

He was presented with an honorary diploma, and inducted into the school hall of fame.