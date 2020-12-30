92-year-old that died in Great Barrington accident identified

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The elderly woman that died after a car accident on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington on Monday has been identified by officials. 92-year-old Ruth Houghton of Great Barrington was the driver of a vehicle that pulled out of Lovers Lane when 28-year-old Samantha Keye of Monterey was driving on Stockbridge Road.

The two vehicles crashed and Houghton died from the accident.

Keye was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for her injuries.

Great Barrington Police Department is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306 extension 143 for Sergeant Adam Carlotto.

