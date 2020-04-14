911 dispatcher finds anonymous note from nosy neighbor telling her to stay at home

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Heather Silchia always knew she wanted to serve the community. Raised by first responders, she figured answering the phone when people call 911 would be a good way to carry on that legacy.
Lately her job has been stressful, rewarding, and exhausting. Working the graveyard shift at as a 911 dispatcher while raising three young children during a pandemic is not easy. Not to mention the added responsibility of an already high-pressure career: making sure police officers, fire fighters, and EMS workers know about any potential COVID-19 contamination at a given scene.
“We do have that training to kinda get them through those times,” Silchia says.
So, one can imagine her confusion and frustration Saturday evening when she found a note on her windshield, telling her to stay at home. The letter makes several assumptions based on observing Silchia and her routine.
“If somebody’s having a bad day, and they’re taking it out on you, just be kind, and that’s something I have to do every day in my job,” Silchia says. “Even though we just answer the phone and we don’t respond to the call ourselves, we are the first to respond to people’s cry for help.”
