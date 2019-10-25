9 Miles East Farm is making local food for busy people

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 9 Miles East Farm is making a name for itself for its farm-fresh delivery service.

Located in Schuylerville, 9 Miles East Farm has been offering home and workplace delivery meals for more than ten years, using their own and locally-sourced farm fresh ingredients.

Gordon Sacks and his wife founded the farm located 9 miles east of Saratoga Springs with the goal of making healthy-eating easy for Capital Region residents.

As the business gets bigger and bigger, the delivery service’s reach has expanded, now serving areas in Boston.

Want to see the type of entrees that come in the meal delivery service? Check it out!