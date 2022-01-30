9 killed in multiple car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a six-car crash with nine people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon. Police were called to a crash shortly after 3:00 p.m near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Avenue.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash. Speed was a factor as the driver who caused the crash ran a red light, police said. Fifteen people were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the identities of the dead. The intersection is closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.

