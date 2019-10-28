$9.5M renovation project underway at SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced construction is underway on a $9.5 million renovation project at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

As part of the project, SPAC will undergo a complete replacement of concessions and restroom facilities.

The new concessions will replace the tent structures.

The governor’s office says in the center of the main plaza there will be a new open-air covered pavilion.

The main concession building will include a second-story year-round space. The second building will have added restrooms and concessions.

Other infrastructure improvements will be made to support the new buildings and open space.

The project is supported by $8 million in private funding from Live Nation and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. New York State is providing up to $1.5 million in grants from Empire State Development and State Parks, awarded through the governor’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.