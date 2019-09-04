9/4/19: Grab the Umbrella & Stay Weather Aware…

Get ready for a bit of a wet Wednesday. It’s not a wash-out but expect a couple showers & thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times and potentially strong to severe storms. Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming to near 80°. Those downpours can be especially heavy with concern for strong storms between Noon-4PM.

We’ll be drying after 5PM with a nice, cooler & less humid evening…it’ll be a nice night to open the windows!

We have a lot to be thankful for given all the heartbreak and utter devastation for the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian. Dorian is finally moving away from the Bahamas & to the NW but the warm waters will sustain the strength of the category 2 hurricane. Outer bands are already bringing heavy rain & tropical storm strength winds for Central & NE Florida.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in warm waters-it’s likely to sustain winds over 100mph and remain a Category 2 Hurricane as it continues moving closer to the Carolinas…

Once we get through today-it’s smooth sailing with beautiful days for the end of the week & looking long rang through early next week!

