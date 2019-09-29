9/29/19: Cool Start to the Work Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool but seasonable day was felt through the Capital Region this afternoon with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60’s. We do it again tomorrow but our highs will be a few degrees warmer.

There is a frost advisory in effect tonight into tomorrow morning for the Adirondacks as temperatures will be in the mid 30’s to start your Monday!

However, with a mix of sun and clouds our temperatures will rebound nicely. There is high pressure to our north which is giving us a northerly flow which is ushering in this cooler air over much of the northeast.

There is a warm front to our south that is poised to move north late Monday and into Tuesday morning which will warm us up once again to start October on Tuesday and even on Wednesday.

So with the passage of that front that means we will run the risk for showers and steadier rain as well. However, most of Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, clouds will eventually thicken and we will become mostly cloudy by Monday evening and through the overnight hours.

It’s not until Tuesday morning that we can get that initial band of showers to work through with the warm front. Winds will shift to the southwest and we will see a warm flow of air through the first half of Tuesday.

However, by Tuesday afternoon a very slow moving cold front will approach from the northwest which will increase our chances for showers and heavier downpours.

This slow moving cold front will impact us through Friday morning as low pressure systems will ride along the front and bring in renewed pushes of moisture. Each day will also progressively become cooler so by the end of the week into the weekend we see highs in the 50’s with lows in the mid 30’s!

Have a great week!

-Rob