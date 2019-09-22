9/22/19: Hot & Humid to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It certainly was warm on Saturday, however, today it will turn downright hot and humid as we progress into the afternoon and temperatures approach the mid to even upper 80’s!

High pressure still in control but it is now far enough south and east that it will begin to pump in not only warmer temperatures but also higher humidity levels through later afternoon, through tonight and into Monday.

Because of high pressure we have another day with plenty of sunshine, however, with the higher humidity levels we could see an isolated shower, especially north of Albany into the Adirondacks, however, that will be the exception and most of us will remain dry.

The cold front that we have been watching for several day is still west of the Great Lakes. That will eventually make its way into the region by Monday afternoon and evening once high pressure moves away.

Although this will be moving through on Monday, most of Monday looks to remain dry with some sunshine. Monday will still feature warm temperatures and moderate levels of humidity as well.

But by noon, we will begin to see the leading edge of those rain showers approaching from the north and west. By dinner time we could all be dealing with showers and even a few thunderstorms as the frontal boundary crosses the area.

A few leftover showers on Tuesday, especially north, otherwise partly sunny but much cooler. Another chance at showers comes in on Thursday afternoon before we warm up again heading into next weekend with highs back close to 80.

Have a great day!

-Rob