9/21: Pet Connection Prime Time

(NEWS10) – Steve Caporizzo returns for his third Pet Connection Prime Time. You can watch the special on the player above!
This special includes:
- Susan Kayne and her amazing horse rescue group Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation
- An update on two horrific animal abuse cases, and it is good news
- A very emotional love story between Laurie LoMonaco-Newman and her dog Tuesday
- Dr. Lexi Becker from The Animal Hospital on tick season
- “Koto” and his Dad Doug, he recently received a big honor in Schenectady County
- Amazing pet trick videos
Humane Society of the US Horse Slaughter