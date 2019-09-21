9/21/19: Warm & Humid for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a warm afternoon out there for your Saturday as highs reached the low to even mid 80’s in some cases. If you liked today, the good news is we will do it all over again for tomorrow with an increase in humidity as well.

High pressure still in control for the northeast and the east coast for that matter. However, it has been slowly drifting east which will give us a return southwesterly flow behind it which will bring in warmer more humid air to round out the weekend and to start next week.

The good news is we will still see a fair amount of sunshine through Sunday afternoon, even though some clouds from our next system will try to sneak into the region.

However, with the increase in humidity there is the potential for an isolated shower Sunday afternoon, that threat looks to remain mainly north and west of Albany through the afternoon and evening hours. Then all eyes turn to a cold front which is essentially slicing the country in half right now as it slowly moves to the east.

By the time it makes it here, Monday afternoon and evening we could see a few showers and even a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question as this front passes. However, most of Monday looks to be partly sunny and warm once again for our first day of fall.

We cool down for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a few leftover showers, especially north and west of Albany. A nice day for Wednesday before another system moves through on Thursday with another round of showers likely. However, the good news is we look to dry out and remain seasonable as we head into next weekend!

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob