9/20/2020: After chilly weekend, an early-Fall warm up is on the way!

It was a frosty start to this morning, with temperatures much closer to record cold than average temperatures.

We’ll warm up a bit for Sunday afternoon. High pressure moving in from the west will clear out the few clouds we saw this morning, and set up a comfortably cool afternoon.

Expect mid 50’s to right around 60 for highs, with nothing but sun and just a light breeze out of the north.

Overnight will feature near-freezing temps again, with frost and freeze concerns sticking around for the river valleys.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday, with highs a bit higher into the 60’s. Tuesday will feature upper 60’s and a bit of a breeze as Hurricane Teddy passes off the Atlantic Coast. Things could turn windy on Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Thursday looks wonderfully mild, with highs in the mid 70’s and dry weather. Better shower chances are in the forecast for next Friday.