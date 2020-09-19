9/19/2020: Last weekend of Summer, but it sure feels like Fall!

Clear skies stick around all weekend, leading to chilly nights and crisp afternoons. If you like the fall weather, this is when it pays off to live in the Capital Region…

It was a frosty start to this morning, with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since the first half of May!

We’ll warm up a bit for Saturday afternoon. Expect mid 50’s to right around 60’s for highs, with nothing but sun and just a light breeze out of the north.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, making the last weekend of Summer decidedly Fall-like. Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday, with highs a bit higher into the 60’s. Tuesday will feature upper 60’s and a bit of a breeze as Hurricane Teddy passes off the Atlantic Coast.

A weak disturbance could set of a few showers Wednesday, but most will stay dry. Thursday looks wonderfully mild, with highs in the mid 70’s and dry weather. Better shower chances are in the forecast for next Friday.