9/18/2020 PM Update: Frosty nights ahead!

Clear skies stick around all weekend, leading to chilly nights and crisp afternoons. Fall weather lovers, rejoice!

Clear skies allow for something called “radiational cooling” to happen more efficiently. Overnight, heat close to the ground tries to radiate upwards. If you’ve got clouds, they reflect the heat back to the ground and keep you warm. If you’re clear, like we are, there’s nothing to stop the heat from escaping and you get cooler, and cooler, and cooler.

As a result, we’ll get down to the mid/upper 30’s across the Albany metro area tonight. The hills and mountains surrounding town will easily fall into the low 30’s, and the Adirondacks may actually wake up to the 20’s on Saturday morning!

Freeze Warnings are in effect for Hamilton and Warren counties. The rest of the News10 viewing area is under a Frost Advisory. If you want to keep the growing season going (we will warm back up after a few days!), you’ll need to take action. Bring your potted plants in, and over the ones that are in the ground with a tarp or sheet to insulate them.

After the frosty start, we’ll warm up a bit for Saturday afternoon. Expect mid 50’s to right around 60’s for highs, with nothing but sun and just a light breeze out of the north.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, making the last weekend of Summer decidedly Fall-like. Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday, with highs a bit higher into the 60’s. Tuesday will feature upper 60’s and a bit of a breeze as Hurricane Teddy passes off the Atlantic Coast.

A weak disturbance could set of a few showers Wednesday, but most will stay dry. Thursday looks wonderfully mild, with highs in the mid 70’s and dry weather. Better shower chances are in the forecast for next Friday.