9/13/19: Sunshine Returns Today!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A much nicer day is expected across the Capital Region for your Friday afternoon. After some morning fog burns off we will experience a great deal of sunshine, however, it will turn a bit breezy through the afternoon as well. Highs today will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

We still have high pressure situated to our north which helped to bring calm and almost chilly conditions to the region to begin our Friday. However, that same area of high pressure will bring an abundance of sunshine for the afternoon today.

However, that will be short lived, clouds will begin to build back in tonight and into tomorrow morning ahead of our next system now spinning in the upper Midwest. Right now it does appear we should remain dry through the morning hours of your Saturday.

We can see on futurecast that if you have any early plans on Saturday we may have a few light showers to dodge, but for the most part we will only be dealing with mostly cloudy skies.

By noon time though, it appears the coverage of the showers will increase and we may even hear a rogue clap of thunder through Saturday afternoon. We are going for scattered showers for your Saturday afternoon, NOT a total washout.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend as high pressure builds in behind that system bringing a mix of sun and clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. More showers possible for Monday, but overall we will be entering a fairly quiet stretch of weather through next week with temperatures near average.

An update on the tropics… We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 which is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm by tomorrow morning with sustained winds near 45 mph. Right now, it has winds of 30mph and is moving NW at 3mph headed towards the northwest Bahamas.

The good news is that this system is not forecast to become a major system, however, it does appear it will have some impact on the badly battered Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands tonight into Saturday morning. However, it will be moving fairly quickly so the impacts should remain limited at this time.

After moving through the Bahamas there is some uncertainty whether this system will move over land in Florida or take a very similar path along the southeast coast that Dorian took just a week ago.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob