9/11 Promise Run from Virginia to ground zero in NYC marks terror attack’s 20th anniversary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday, September 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Events across the country will mark that fateful day including a relay beginning in Virginia and ending at Ground Zero in New York City. 

“It’s something that we should never forget,” said Jennifer Depoto, the founder and president of the 9/11 Promise Run. 

For the past five years, she’s organized and led a relay of runners and bikers on a journey of remembrance from Arlington, Virginia, all the way to ground zero in New York City. 

The teams of cyclists then head to the United Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

“I come from a family of first responders and military,” DePoto said. “I never took that route but on the 15th anniversary, I felt like I needed to do something for the greater good.” 

Over the years, the organization has raised thousands of dollars for scholarships to support children of first responders and military service members. 


Although the relay isn’t passing through Hampton Roads, you can still get involved. 

“We’re about 170-180 people virtual wise and they’re not just represented in multiple states throughout the country, but we have folks from six different countries that are also involved,” she said. “I think this year is the year that everyone needs to set aside differences and come together.” 

If you want to participate, Depoto says to run, walk or bike 9.11 miles in remembrance of those we lost that day and in the 20 years since. Your participation can be documented through social media by tagging the 9/11 Promise Run.

For more information, including how to donate, go to the 9/11 promise run website.

