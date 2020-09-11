9/11 memorial events across the region

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, The Tribute in Light lights up lower Manhattan in New York. Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

(NEWS10) – On the 19th aniversary of the September 11 attacks, a number of memorial events are scheduled to take place across the region.

Albany:

The New York State Museum will be hosting a gallery tour of World Trade Center: Rescue, Recovery, Response at 10 a.m. on Friday September 11. The museum is also offering programming to commemorate the attacks.

While the museum facility remains closed to the public, the display can be viewed outside while socially distancing during their closure

Colonie:

A ceremony is set to be held at Albany International Airport in Colonie. The event will take place in front of the main terminal at 8:35 a.m.

Glenmont:

The town of Glenmont is holding a Sunset Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m.. The ceremony will take place at 40 Center Lane, glow stick candles will be provided.

Halfmoon:

The town of Halfmoon is holding a Patriot Day ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road. Fire Department and Emergency Service Personnel, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Blue and Gold Star Mothers, and members from the community will be in attendance.

Hudson Falls:

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will be at the Hudson Falls American Legion for a memorial ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m..

Saratoga Springs:

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony, hosted by Mayor Meg Kelly, is due to be held at the Tempered by Memory sculpture in High Rock Park at 8:30 a.m..

Those wishing to attend should arrive by 8:15 a.m..

Troy:

Troy’s memorial ceremony will be held at the City’s 9/11 Memorial Park in Troys Lansingburgh neighborhood. A bell will be rung at 8:46 a.m. to mark the attack on the North tower.

A short program will begin at 9:03 a.m., with a bell ringing marking the strike on the south World Trade Center tower, followed by brief remarks from local officials.

