The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get ready for several unsettled days! High pressure that led to bright & sunny conditions the past couple of days is moving out to sea, and being replaced by clouds and rain coming in from the west.

We expect the morning to be cloudy, but mostly dry. Shower chances increase after lunchtime. Rain is most likely south of I-90. With limited sunshine, temperatures will wind up slightly below average – expect highs in the low to mid 70’s.

After midnight, this first round of rain will fizzle out. Still, we’ll be cloudy – so expect relatively mild conditions. Monday morning lows will range from the low 60’s in the Capital District to the upper 50’s in the higher terrain.

Monday afternoon could feature a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 70’s. More widespread and substantial rain arrives Tuesday – the morning commute may feature a few downpours! Be safe and plan on a little extra travel time.

We finally begin to dry and clear out on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70’s with breezy & blustery conditions at times.

The end of the week is looking cooler at times, with morning lows in the 40’s by Friday morning… a sure sign that autumn is on the way!