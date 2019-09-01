9/1/19: Rainy Afternoon for the Labor Day Holiday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Mostly sunny skies for us this afternoon kept our temperatures just slightly cooler than they were on Saturday. We did manage to remain dry as well, however, that will change after midnight tonight and especially as we go through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also remain several degrees cooler as a result.

An area of low pressure now located back over Illinois and Indiana will move towards the northeast tonight and into you Monday which will overspread the area with period of rain. Some embedded downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder will be likely, especially through Monday afternoon and early evening.

As we kick off Labor day morning we may be talking about a few showers, but the bulk of that activity should remain mainly north and west of Albany.

By the afternoon, however, that becomes a different story as we will all get into a more widespread area of rain and as mentioned a few heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder look likely.

It looks like we will get a break from the heavy rain through late afternoon before a cold front moves through with another line of showers along with a few thunderstorms by late afternoon and into the early evening hours of Monday.

We dry out for Tuesday, turning warmer in the upper 70’s to near 80, but more showers will be likely for Wednesday with a secondary cold front which will bring a change in air mass as well as a big drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Beyond Thursday is when it gets a little tricky. This is because of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to ride along the east coast… But how close does it get to us? That will make all the difference in the late week into early next weekend forecast.

Currently, as of 5pm Dorian is maintaining it’s strong category 5 strength with winds up to 185 mph and gusts up to 225mph… It is expected to continue to impact the Bahamas through tonight then move dangerously close to the east coast of Florida tomorrow night through Tuesday night before heading to the north… Hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings have been posted for Florida’s southeast coast.

While the official track keep Dorian off the coast of Florida, it is important to note, even if this storm does not make a direct landfall in Florida or any of the coastal states… The impact would remain devastating with storm surge, winds and a tremendous amount of rain all along the coast.

Have a Happy Labor Day and a great week!

-Rob