$8M renovations completed at Guilderland Public Library

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An $8 million renovation of the Guilderland Public Library is complete, and the public will get its first look when the facility opens on Monday morning.

The project added 6,500 sq. ft. of space, which includes a new teen room, an aquarium, four new meeting rooms, five new bathrooms, and 57 extra parking spaces.

The library is also projected to use approximately 20 percent less energy thanks to green initiatives taken during the renovations.

Masks are required in the building as well as for curbside service.

The library was founded in 1957 and moved to its current site in 1992.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19