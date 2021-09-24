$8M renovations completed at Guilderland Public Library

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An $8 million renovation of the Guilderland Public Library is complete, and the public will get its first look when the facility opens on Monday morning.

The project added 6,500 sq. ft. of space, which includes a new teen room, an aquarium, four new meeting rooms, five new bathrooms, and 57 extra parking spaces.

The library is also projected to use approximately 20 percent less energy thanks to green initiatives taken during the renovations.

Masks are required in the building as well as for curbside service.

The library was founded in 1957 and moved to its current site in 1992.