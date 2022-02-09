173 new positive in Albany County’s COVID update, February 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 80.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.2% are now fully vaccinated.

County Executive McCoy has confirmed the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albany County is now at 60,891 to date, with 173 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 183.7. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.2%.

County officials said the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 52.1, an average percent positive rate of 9.1%. They say the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 50.1, an average percent positive rate of 8.2%.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 65 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of three. He noted 12 of those hospital patients are currently in ICUs, up from ten Tuesday.

County officials said there are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County remains at 522 since the outbreak began.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health are required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.