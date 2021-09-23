87 new COVID cases in Albany county Sept. 23 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, September 22, 71.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.1%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 28,240 to date, with 87 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, September 22. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 78.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 4.4% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 4.0%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 21 had close contacts to positive cases, 63 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 530 active cases in the county, up from 512 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,183 from 1,064. So far 88,518 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,710 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 64 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Wednesday, September 22, and 40 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of one. There are currently nine patients in ICU’s, down from 10 Wednesday, September 22. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

“We’re seeing the daily average of new COVID infections decline in Albany County, which is encouraging news and I hope this trend continues. However, we still have 40 residents hospitalized with the virus right now. Half of them are between the ages of 50 and 74 years old, a quarter of them are younger than 50, while two are younger than 25,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best way to prevent more infections and hospitalizations is by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already, wearing a mask indoors, staying home if you’re sick and coughing and sneezing into your elbow.”