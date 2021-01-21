$850M transmission line project approved between Albany and Oneida Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — The state Public Service Commission has approved a 93-mile 345-kilovolt transmission line from Oneida County and to Albany County. The nearly $854 million project—the “Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project“—is designed to speed the flow of clean, reliable electricity to high-demand downstate markets.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the approval Thursday, and said the plan was part of his state of the state address. The Office of the Governor said that increased transmission capacity will move power more efficiently, helping lower carbon emissions, and combat climate change. The project should also stimulate the local and regional economy with new construction jobs and opportunities.

“New York is taking aggressive action to become a leader in the green energy economy,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The Marcy-New Scotland Upgrade is a critical element of that effort and once complete, it will not only reduce energy congestion and production costs, but improve market competition, and create good jobs as well.”

The project, developed jointly by LS Power Grid New York Corporation and the New York Power Authority, involves removing existing transmission lines and installing new ones along roughly 93 miles of existing corridors. It will upgrade substations in Oneida County, Rotterdam, and New Scotland, while building new substations in Princetown and Rotterdam. The project replaces transmission towers—some over 60 years old—with the latest technology, and is projected to be in service by the end of 2023.

“The New York Power Authority owns and operates one-third of the state’s transmission system,” said Gil C. Quiniones, New York Power Authority’s CEO and President. “We are pleased to lead and lend our expertise and experience to the Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project, working with our partner LS Power Grid New York Corporation. Together, we will enhance our ability to break up congestion points and to onboard more clean energy to our state’s electric grid.”

The Commission also approved the environmental management and construction plan filed to construct and operate a transmission project known as the Empire State Line Project. That project includes a 20-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line located in Niagara and Erie counties, with construction slated to start soon.