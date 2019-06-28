Niskayuna family getting help after town says it won’t pay for water line repairs

A Niskayuna family is getting support from several businesses following the media coverage of its dispute with the town.

Nearly three months ago, the water line which supplies drinking water to a home on Route 7 broke somewhere between the home and the main line connection.

The homeowners claim it should be the town’s responsibility to fix, because the line runs to the other side of Route 7 where thousands of vehicles travel each day.

The town is pointing to an ordinance written in the 1930’s which says it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain service lines from the main line to the home.

HomeServe and F. W. Webb both reached out to the family, offering to pay for the labor and the materials, respectively.

News10 reached out to other nearby towns to see what their policy was on this issue.

In Colonie, it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain the service line from the home to the curb stop, which lies about four feet from the edge of the road. If there’s a break between the curb stop and the main line connection, the town will fix the problem.

In East Greenbush, it’s the homeowners responsibility to pay for any damage to the service line from the home all the way to the main line connection. The town supervisor says if the main line connection is on the other side of the road, the town would pay for the damage.