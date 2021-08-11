800 pounds of butter arrives to NYS Fair for 2021 butter sculpture

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — You butter believe it! Construction of the annual New York State butter sculpture is officially underway.

To begin this construction, and as the New York State Fair will officially open next week, the state fairgrounds received a special delivery on Wednesday: 800 pounds of butter.

This butter will be used to construct the 53rd Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. The sculpture is claimed to be one of the most “beloved” attractions of the fair, and will be constructed by Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton.

According to ADANE, the butter used for the sculpture is called “scrap butter,” which is butter from damaged packaging or similar circumstances that make it unsuitable for sale and consumption. The butter was produced from over 2,000 gallons of milk and came from Batavia, New York.

After the fair, the butter will be sent to Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion. It will then be placed into a digester, along with other food waste from Wegmans stores and local Universities. The digest breaks down the material and creates approximately 450 kilowatts of electricity.

In 2020, despite the cancellation of the New York State Fair due to COVID-19, Victor and Pelton created a sculpture titled “Nourishing Our Future.” The idea for the 800-pound sculpture derived from ensuring that children are nourished when learning both from home and at school.

The 53rd Annual Butter Sculpture will be unveiled at the New York State Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 19, one day before the fair opens. The sculpture will be on display in the Dairy Products Building for the entire 18-day Fair.