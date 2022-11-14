ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, 8-year-old Shyenne Matthews held her first ever fundraiser to raise money to support the homeless. Matthews came up with the idea when her family noticed a woman in the area who was living in her car.

While her family reached out to Joseph’s House to see if they had or could make contact with the individual, Matthews started asking questions and took the initiative to do a bake sale to raise money for the homeless, as she was worried about the woman being cold or hungry.

To prepare for the big day, Matthews spent Veterans Day baking various desserts with her grandmother and a family friend. On Sunday, Matthews held the bake sale at Cuginos Pizzeria in Rensselaer.

In total, Matthews raised $1145, which she will donate to the Joseph’s House’s street outreach program in Menands on Tuesday. At that time, she will also get an inside look at the outreach van. While she hasn’t mentioned anything about future fundraising ideas yet, her family says the wheels are likely turning and that her family and friends are very proud of her caring heart.