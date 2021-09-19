8-year-old girl happy to come home after spending nearly 1 year in the hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After spending 277 days at the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hosptial in New York City, 8-year-old Payton Garcia Archie got a warm welcome home from friends and family Sunday afternoon!

Payton is a dancer, she is always ready to bust a move! She is the sweetest girl who adores all the disney princesses.

When Payton was born, she was diagnosed with pulmonary atresia, a form of heart disease in which the pulmonary valve does not form properly, causing blood to flow back into her heart. The doctors said she needed open heart surgery. Payton received two heart transplants, she received her first one when she was 4 months old. Her family calls her heart transplants angel hearts.

“I am extremely grateful my baby is back.” Payton’s grandma, Delisa Archie who also goes by ‘Glamma’ says it has been an extremely long and difficult battle. Payton received her second heart transplant in December 16, 2013. “We weren’t scared. We’ve been down that road before but on February 13th she had her first heart attack,” says Delisa.

Through the countless, sleepless nights, this little girl has experienced multiple life-threatening experiences. She had a kidney transplant and removal, 2 heart attacks, and 4 strokes. “She said don’t ever leave me again — my heart belongs to you Mema, that’s what she calls me Mema,” says Delisa.

Through many prayers, Payton’s family held onto hope. “There was one goal and that goal was to bring her home. There were times where it wasn’t looking good at all.” Her family call Payton a miracle.

Payton learned to love her scars and she doesn’t let them define her. Her family is beyond grateful to see the support at home and around the globe. Friends held a car parade for Payton, then they gathered at the The World of Dance in Colonie, where Payton dances. “Just seeing that support — she’s had love from California, Spain, Africa, from London — from all over. So, for the Capital District to come and Albany and Colonie Police Departments, it was just amazing,” says Delisa.

Now that Payton is officially home, she has a long list of fun things to do, penciling in plenty of snuggle time with her puppy Coach! “She said she couldn’t wait to dance and she wants to go swimming…” says Delisa.

Welcome home, Payton!