8 new deaths to report in Albany County COVID update, January 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported three newly recent COVID-19 deaths in addition to five deaths previously unreported to the Albany County Health Department by congregate-care facilities from earlier in the month, though none were residents of Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 508 since the outbreak began.

“Having now received the reports on five additional deaths that occurred in local nursing homes that were brought to our attention, along with the three new deaths over the last 24 hours, we see that this has been a deadlier month than we had thought,” said County Executive McCoy. “These individuals now bring our COVID death total to 38 for January. My condolences go out to the families who have lost someone to this pandemic.”

Albany County said of the reported deaths, one occurred on January 2, one on January 8, one on January 11, one on January 22, and two occurred on January 27 of this year. Among the eight deaths were a man in his 50’s, a man in his 60’s, two men in their 70’s, a woman in her 80’s, and three women in their 90’s.

The county has reported 260 new positive COVID since Thursday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 349.8. There were 101 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of six. Fifteen of those hospital patients are currently in ICUs, down from 16 Thursday.

As of Thursday, January 27, 80.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.8% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.8%.

“While this is certainly tragic news, 38 is far fewer than the 77 COVID deaths we reported this far into January last year. I am hopeful that as our infection rate continues to trend downward in Albany County, the Capital Region, and the rest of the state we will see fewer hospitalizations and deaths moving forward,” County Executive McCoy added.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.