8 new cases reported in the Shenendehowa school community

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators with the Shenendehowa School District announced Monday that there are eight new confirmed cases in the school community. The district said they were informed of the cases on Sunday by the Saratoga County Health Department.

Like with all confirmed cases, Saratoga County Public Health Department in collaboration with the school district investigates and identifies through contact tracing protocols any student or staff who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive individual. Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with this individual will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

Cases:

Two individuals associated with the High School who were last on-site on Tuesday, November 17

Two individuals associated with the High School who only accessed educational provisions virtually, no in-person attendance

An individual associated with the Koda Middle School who was last on-site on Wednesday, November 25

An individual associated with the Acadia Middle School who was last on-site on Monday, November 23

Two individuals associated with the Chango Elementary School who only accessed educational provisions virtually, no in-person attendance

When the Saratoga Public Health Department informs the district that there is a positive case, the district’s COVID Response Team meets to begin gathering all of the information for the health department to begin contact tracing protocols.

This includes information like class lists, last date in school, seating charts, lunch information, recess information, wearing of masks, social distancing, amount of time spent with individuals, transportation to and from school, self-certification, and other details that lend to the most complete assessment of the situation.