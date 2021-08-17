8 more COVID cases in Washington County’s report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 17, Washington County gave out their daily COVID update.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 194 (+ 18)
- COVID Active Cases: 68 (+ 6)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 2,992 (+ 8)
- COVID Recovered: 2,885 (+ 2)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)
Since Monday, August 16 report, eight new COVID cases were added/processed, there were two new recoveries of active cases, two current cases are hospitalized. Six of the eight new cases have ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the two remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the eight new cases added, one had been fully vaccinated (received the Pfizer vaccine).
